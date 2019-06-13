CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant to Open This Summer

Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's "All That" And "Good Burger" Screening Hosted By Kel Mitchell At Chop Shop June 9 In Chicago

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

All That‘s signature restaurant is coming to life!

Good Burger (home of the Good Burger) will actually be able to take your order when its pop-up restaurant opens this summer in Los Angeles. The team behind Saved By the Max, the Saved By the Bell-themed diner that appeared in 2016, is partnering with Nickelodeon to make it happen.

SEE ALSO: Nickelodeon Bringing Back ‘All That’ With Kenan Thompson as Executive Producer

Visitors will be able to try real Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and Good Shakes, and, naturally, can expect “a few comedic mishaps and surprises” as part of the experience. The restaurant doesn’t open until July 10, but you can beat the crowd by reserving your sport starting Monday, June 17th, at 10 a.m. PT.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Good Burger Pop-Up Restaurant to Open This Summer was originally published on 92q.com

good burger , Kenan and Kel

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close