Drake Seemingly Trolled Kevin Durant With ‘Home Alone’ Hoodie

Drake rarely resists a moment to unveil the petty, doing so for the second game of the best of seven series between his beloved Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. During Sunday’s game, Drizzy was spotted wearing a hoodie inspired by Home Alone character Kevin McCallister in an assumed slick shot at injured player Kevin Durant, prompting a response from Macaulay Culkin.

Drake’s all black hoodie featured an image of Culkin in the character of Kevin, the menacing kid who gave would-be robbers hell for trying to break into his parents’ home in the classic ’80s flick. Culkin, now 38, tweeted to Drake regarding the hoodie and its iconic image.

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

We’re not sure what BBQ Culkin is referencing, but if the hoodie was a jab towards Durant, it didn’t matter much as the Warriors stole a game on the Raptors home court in a 109-104 battle that ended up being a battle of the halves after Toronto came out smoking but went cold.

