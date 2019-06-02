On Friday (May 31), a gunman, who was a disgruntled employee, killed a dozen people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, VA. Raised in the area, Pusha T took to social media to offer up his condolences.

Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones…I’m so sorry. 😔🙏🏿❤️ — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 31, 2019

“Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones…I’m so sorry,” wrote King Push on Twitter.

The latest mass shooting has sparked the usual political rhetoric. Unfortunately, whether or not anything will be done to curve mass shootings is another story.

Pusha T Offers Condolences To Virginia Beach Shooting Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted June 2, 2019

