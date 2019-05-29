Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White House [Video]

An unidentified man set himself on fire at the Ellipse park near the White House on Wednesday (May 29) afternoon. According to reports, he may have had on a protective suit during the incident (see below).

Jesus Christ. This guy set himself on fire outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/IIXAoGS6ia — Mariaaaa (@bedolla_maria) May 29, 2019

Authorities surrounded the man and used fire extinguishers and immediately took the man into custody and the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident. The Secret Service is aware of the matter. No word on if they are investigating the event.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

CNBC reports:

Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams said in a statement that the agency’s Uniformed Division Officers “responded in seconds” after the “male individual lit himself on fire.” Officers then began administering first aid to the man.

“The individual is being transported to a local hospital,” Adams added.

A spokesman for the Washington Fire Department told CNBC that, “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement,” referring to Park Police and U.S. Secret Service officers.

More Horrific Video Emerges As Man Sets Himself on Fire Near The White House – https://t.co/0E4zX8h8pZ pic.twitter.com/WoIdpfiDkA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7 — patlangs (@LangsPat) May 29, 2019

No word on the man’s current condition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source | TMZ

Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White House [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: