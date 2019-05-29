Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White House [Video]

An unidentified man set himself on fire at the Ellipse park near the White House on Wednesday (May 29) afternoon. According to reports, he may have had on a protective suit during the incident (see below).
Authorities surrounded the man and used fire extinguishers and immediately took the man into custody and the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident. The Secret Service is aware of the matter. No word on if they are investigating the event.
CNBC reports:
Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams said in a statement that the agency’s Uniformed Division Officers “responded in seconds” after the “male individual lit himself on fire.” Officers then began administering first aid to the man.
“The individual is being transported to a local hospital,” Adams added.
A spokesman for the Washington Fire Department told CNBC that, “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement,” referring to Park Police and U.S. Secret Service officers.
No word on the man’s current condition.
Source | TMZ
