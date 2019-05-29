AM Roundup: Smash Mouth Sends a Warning to Drake, Sports Illustrated Brand Is Sold, & More

Smash Mouth (Yes, That Smash Mouth, Resurfaced to Tell Drake to Chill on the NBA Finals Sidelines.

Some folks may find Drake’s sideline antics to be cute, but Smash Mouth definitely isn’t part of that group. As a matter of fact, the band took to Twitter over the weekend to share a few words with the Raptors ambassador.

“Yo @drake When the ball is in-play sit the FCK down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland! #GlorifiedMascot @warriors @Raptors @NBA @E40,” they tweeted on May 26.

The following day, they shared a news article written about their tweet and added, “I guess we struck a nerve. lol No threats, just observation. Respect the game, respect the players. When you have the honor of sitting courtside know your role and stop trying to affect the game. Otherwise you’re a mascot. That’s all folks!”

Hey now, you're not an all-star anymore. Sit down. — Hugo Twigg (@hugotwigg) May 26, 2019

Waiting to hear from Green Day. — Lisa Christiansen (@LisachristCBC) May 27, 2019

Yall need to smash that mouth shut — THE BONES ARE THEIR MONEY (@internetlauren) May 27, 2019

I guess we struck a nerve. lol No threats, just observation. Respect the game, respect the players. When you have the honor of sitting courtside know your role and stop trying to affect the game. Otherwise you're a mascot. That's all folks! @AppleNews https://t.co/14SQMXZ8Dd — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 27, 2019

The Sports Illustrated Brand Has Been Sold for $110 Million.

CNN reports that the Sports Illustrated brand, along with its “intellectual property,” has been sold to marketing company Authentic Brands Group for $110 million. The sale was announced by Meredith Corporation (MDP), who owns the magazine, on Tuesday.

According to CNN, Jamie Salter, the CEO of Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement that the publication’s “trusted name and fiercely devoted following set the stage for the brand to become a leader in lifestyle and entertainment.”

Authentic Brands Group also owns the brands of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.

The rights to Sports Illustrated’s brand, images and other assets were sold for $110 million https://t.co/ZuMkuCneW8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2019

3 New iPhone Models Have Been “Confirmed” by Apple.

ICYMI, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and an upgraded version of the iPhone XR are reportedly being worked on in the Apple lab, according to 9to5Mac. Our brother site HipHopWired shared on Friday that the Apple news source shared their report in confidence.

“According to the website the 2019 iPhone models reportedly showed up in this group of model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223,” HHW reported. “Models A2220, A2221, and A2223 more than likely represent the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and the upgraded XR model. Rumors are already swirling about the handsets with leaks of its new design and specs getting Apple fanatics talking and cringing at the phones new triple camera design.”

In other Apple news, the iPod Touch is back.

Apple introduces first new iPod model since 2015 https://t.co/b0FY7XW60c pic.twitter.com/Ks63rBiVgt — TODAY (@TODAYonline) May 29, 2019

