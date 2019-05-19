CLOSE
Entertainment News
Melvin Edmonds Of 'After 7' Has Passed Away

After 7 Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Founding member Melvin Edmonds of R&B Grammy Nominated group After 7 has died at age 65. No cause of death is being reported at this time.

Melvin’s son Jason Edmonds took to his Facebook profile to speak on the passing of his father:

“I’ve been receiving and reading everyone’s messages and texts about my Dad. I appreciate the kind words and I’ll have something to say in return. For now, I just need time to process.”

After 7 was founded in Indiana in 1987 and formed by Babyface’s brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds as well as Keith Mitchell who was marketed as the cousin of producer L.A. Reid although he is not. He was just a college friend of the two brothers. Jason Edmonds, son of Melvin Edmonds, later joined as well.

The group had 4 studio albums.

was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

After 7 , Melvin Edmonds

