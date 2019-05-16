See, we’re fans of DIY work. We’re also real big fans of life hacks. But … apparently, the most unknown tool to help fix a few appliances happens to be a pack of Ramen Noodles.
No, we’re not kidding.
A recent video has gone viral showing one man’s rather innovative way to fix a shattered ceramic sink using an uncooked block of noodles. The crazy part? The guy used the seasoning packet on top of the noodles!
Also, would you believe this isn’t the first time Ramen has been used to repair something in the home? Yup, somebody even used their pack of Ramen to fix a table. Which … now makes us not as crazy for having that giant pile of Ramen stashed in our dorm rooms in college.
People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken Items In Their Houses [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com