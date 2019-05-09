Anthony Brown & group therAPy Releases New Single ‘Blessings On Blessings’ [VIDEO]

Anthony Brown & group therAPy fans get ready because their new single “Blessings On Blessings” will definitely get you hype. The up beat tempo song is all about how God continues to pour blessings on us all the time.
The voices of Anthony Brown & group therAPy sound amazing through the entire song and the lyrics are powerful.
On one part of the song, they sing, “Every time I turn around there are blessing on blessings.”
This song will make you dance, shout and just thank God for everything he’s given us.
Listen to the song below and let us know your thoughts!
