‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M Opening Weekend

Biggest. Movie. Ever.

Avengers: Endgame poster

Source: Marvel / Disney

It was expected but Marvel now owns the highest grossing opening weekend (again) as Avengers: Endgame not only became the fastest film to a number of box-office benchmarks, it may well be the biggest movie of all-time.

OPENING WEEKEND RECORD: Deadline is reporting that the film from Anthony and Joe Russo is set to make $358.5 million over its three-day opening weekend and could be even more as Sunday totals are finalized. It already set the single day opening record of $158.3 million on Friday and early preview screenings of $60 million on Thursday.

The previous owner of the single-day and opening records was Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $119 million. Endgame beat that by $39.2 million. Avengers: Infinity War held the Saturday record with $82.1 million and Endgame topped that by $29.3 million.

DISNEY RECORD: With it’s $350 million-plus intake, Endgame becomes the fifth Disney movie to crack $200 million in its opening weekend and the fourth movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do so. The other two Disney movies? Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The only non-Disney movie in the top 5 in terms of opening weekends? Jurassic World in 2015.

Expect the numbers to keep getting crazy as fans go back for repeat viewings.

