Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year ago they found a baby girl unresponsive. The pair claimed the child was born with a heart condition when she later died at the hospital.

But an autopsy conducted found a different cause of death, according to Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding Sheriff’s Office. The baby girl, whose name was not released, died from blunt force trauma to the head, the autopsy concluded.

Now Anderson, the child’s mother and her boyfriend, Gromer, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery. They were being held without bond Tuesday, according to reports.

After the baby’s death, Atkinson’s two other children were removed from the home and placed in protective custody.

