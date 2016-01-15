Let’s Celebrate Black Excellence With The #BlackTwitterMovieAwards

Following the historic #WhiteOut of this year’s Academy Awards in which all 20 Oscar nominations for acting were given to white people, Black Twitter did what it does best–start a movement.
Presenting the #BlackTwitterMovieAwards honoring Black excellence in film which is clearly under represented during awards season. Here are our top 10 favorite tweets from the new hashtag.
https://twitter.com/aaronronel/status/687770169070850048
