This Is Why Meek Mill Deleted His Instagram

We all know Meek Mill is VERY active on social media, especially Twitter and Instagram. We all know the past stories regarding Meek and social media, but as of late Meek seems to have found a happy medium between his personal thoughts and social media activity.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Over the weekend though, Meek’s Instagram page mysteriously disappeared leaving many to wonder why. Some artists delete their profile when they are preparing for a new album release, and after fans noticed his Instagram absence, Meek explained on Twitter his reasoning.
Here’s what he said: “I’m on real life vibes right now,” Meek explained. “I be tired of seeing all that capping sometimes.”
SEE ALSO: Is Social Media Stalking Detrimental To Our Mental Health?
And some fans were confused that he used social media to tell us he was off social media:
Although Meek deleted his Instagram, his presence on Twitter gives the assumption that his absence will not be permanent. Meek is not the first—nor will he be the last—celebrity to “delete” a social media account.
Sometimes taking a break from social media is a much needed thing.
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
1. Everyone’s a friend of Meek’s these days.Source: 1 of 15
2. Even Hov is for the kid.Source: 2 of 15
3. When Philly and Harlem meet.Source: 3 of 15
4. T.I. has always showed love.Source: 4 of 15
5. Savage.Source: 5 of 15
6. MMG 4 Life.Source: 6 of 15
7. You can be sure that money will be thrown when Meek and Yo Gotti link up.Source: 7 of 15
8. Thugga is the homie.Source: 8 of 15
9. Who isn’t friends with 2 Chainz?Source: 9 of 15
10. Bad boys of social media.Source: 10 of 15
11. You can always count on French to holla “Free Meek”.Source: 11 of 15
12. Big Sean always shows respect.Source: 12 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Co-Star
- Atlanta News Anchor Goes Off To Beyonce’s ‘Before I Let Go’ [VIDEO]
This Is Why Meek Mill Deleted His Instagram was originally published on boomphilly.com