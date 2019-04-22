This Is Why Meek Mill Deleted His Instagram

We all know Meek Mill is VERY active on social media, especially Twitter and Instagram. We all know the past stories regarding Meek and social media, but as of late Meek seems to have found a happy medium between his personal thoughts and social media activity.

Over the weekend though, Meek’s Instagram page mysteriously disappeared leaving many to wonder why. Some artists delete their profile when they are preparing for a new album release, and after fans noticed his Instagram absence, Meek explained on Twitter his reasoning.

Here’s what he said: “I’m on real life vibes right now,” Meek explained. “I be tired of seeing all that capping sometimes.”

No social media …. all real life! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2019

I’m on real life vibes right now … lol I be tired of seeing all that capping sometimes 😂 https://t.co/JWqTde8zsJ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 22, 2019

And some fans were confused that he used social media to tell us he was off social media:

Trying to figure out how Meek tweeted without social media pic.twitter.com/MCiepFXYPE — Dave Congdon (@DaveCongdon18) April 20, 2019

Although Meek deleted his Instagram, his presence on Twitter gives the assumption that his absence will not be permanent. Meek is not the first—nor will he be the last—celebrity to “delete” a social media account.

Sometimes taking a break from social media is a much needed thing.

