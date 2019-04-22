CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

This Is Why Meek Mill Deleted His Instagram

Leave a comment
Dreamville Festival

Source: Anthony Supreme – @anthony_supreme / Dreamville Festival

We all know Meek Mill is VERY active on social media, especially Twitter and Instagram. We all know the past stories regarding Meek and social media, but as of late Meek seems to have found a happy medium between his personal thoughts and social media activity.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Over the weekend though, Meek’s Instagram page mysteriously disappeared leaving many to wonder why. Some artists delete their profile when they are preparing for a new album release, and after fans noticed his Instagram absence, Meek explained on Twitter his reasoning.

Here’s what he said: “I’m on real life vibes right now,” Meek explained. “I be tired of seeing all that capping sometimes.”

SEE ALSO: Is Social Media Stalking Detrimental To Our Mental Health?

And some fans were confused that he used social media to tell us he was off social media:

Although Meek deleted his Instagram, his presence on Twitter gives the assumption that his absence will not be permanent. Meek is not the first—nor will he be the last—celebrity to “delete” a social media account.

Sometimes taking a break from social media is a much needed thing.

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

15 photos Launch gallery

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Continue reading Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

As much as some people thought it would — that Meek Mill reign just wont let up. Since going to jail, unjustly, and having fans from all over the world rally for his justice, Meek has gained lots of unlikely supporters. Check out our gallery of Meek and his many famous homies.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

This Is Why Meek Mill Deleted His Instagram was originally published on boomphilly.com

meek mill , social media

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close