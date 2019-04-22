Florida Deputy Avoids Termination, Reassigned After Video Reveals Him Assaulting a Black Teen

Despite cellphone footage showing a Florida deputy throwing a teen to the ground and punching him in the head, the officer has been reassigned and not fired from his position.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Tarmac shopping plaza after a group of teens were fighting, according to the arrest report filed on Thursday. When the group was asked to leave, one was caught trespassing and was arrested. What followed involved white Deputy officer Christopher Krickovich pepper-spraying a Black teen before violently throwing him to the ground and punching the right side of his head. The disgusting moment was captured by cell phone.

The video below might be a little graphic for viewers:

15 yr old Black boy, Lucca picked up a cell phone that fell out of the pocket of a Black boy who was being arrested. In response @browardsheriff officers Christopher Krickovich & Greg LaCerra pepper sprayed, brutally beat, and arrested him. He broke no laws.#JusticeForLucca pic.twitter.com/RQLj38GYGN — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 20, 2019

Krickovich stated in the arrest report that he saw the teen take an “aggressive stance” towards another member of law enforcement. He later claimed that he “feared for his life” after throwing the teen down to the ground.

“At this point, his left arm was free and next to him, while he placed his arm under his face,” Krickovich’s would elaborate in the report. “I struck the male in the right side of his head with a closed fist as a distractionary technique to free his right hand.”

The viral video has placed Krickovich on administrative assignment, leading to many on social media to demand his termination. Among those who also ask of the removal of the officer is Broward County Mayor, Mark Bogen.

“The behavior of these Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies was outrageous and unacceptable,” Bogen said in a statement regarding the Deputy’s actions. “There is no excuse for a law enforcement officer to harm a teenager who was on the ground and who gave no resistance. I also have a problem with the deputy who threw the student to the ground after he pepper sprayed him. After being sprayed, the teen held his face and walked away. If the deputy wanted to arrest the student, he could have easily done so without throwing him to the ground. I hope the appropriate authorities investigate this conduct and take the appropriate action.”

The behavior of these BSO deputies is outrageous & unacceptable The officer who jumped the student, punched & banged his head should be fired. I have a problem with the deputy who threw him to the ground after he pepper sprayed him He could’ve easily arrested him after the spray. https://t.co/NaZKeDaymi — Mayor Mark Bogen (@mark_bogen) April 19, 2019

Newly appointed Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony called for transparency in the investigation. As he heard the outcries from the public of the termination of Krickovich, Tony asks for patience during the ongoing process.

Sheriff Gregory Tony holds open discussions with Broward's Black Elected Officials at a prescheduled meeting today and emphasizes his commitment to transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/r3Lz1QDd8C — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 20, 2019

“That is the most dangerous and electrifying situation for any law enforcement administrator to handle,” Tony said while discussing with elected officials. “Any time a white deputy is involved in contact with using force with a Black youth, this thing blows up.”

