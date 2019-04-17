Listen: Beyoncé Surprises Fans With A 40-Track Live ‘Homecoming’ Album

If you thought fans waking up around 2 AM to watch Beyoncé‘s Homecoming Netflix documentary was being on top of your BeyHive agenda, you forgot one thing: Beyoncé LOVES surprises. Sure enough, fans awoke to see a live version of BeyChella sitting right on their preferred streaming service.

The Homecoming live album features audio from Queen B’s 2018 Coachella set, which is the subject of the aforementioned documentary and is now available across all major streaming providers including Tidal, Apple Music, etc. Note the bonus cuts near the end, including “Before I Let Go” and “I Been On.” The former is a cover of a Frankie Beverly & Maze classic, produced by Tay Keith (you finished the line while reading it) and the latter harks back to 2013 when B dropped a very Houston influenced record “Bow Down / I Been On” from Yung Chill on SoundCloud, only for it to morph into “Flawless” on Beyoncé.

You can stream the documentary now. The two-hour film features rehearsals, behind the scenes footage, performance clips, guest appearances from Beyoncé’s family as well as the twins Rumi and Sir Carter and Blue Ivy.

“I told Beyoncé that I was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get,” her mother, Tina Knowles, wrote on Instagram last year. “Her brave response to me made me feel a bit selfish and ashamed. She said I have worked very hard to get to the point where I have a true voice and at this point in my life and my career I have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular […] I stand corrected.”

Brandon Caldwell

