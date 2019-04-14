Texas Southern To Hold Special Advance Screening Of Beyonce Homecoming

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Texas Southern University students have another reason to flex those school IDs. A special advance screening of Beyoncé‘s upcoming Homecoming film will take place at House of Blues Houston (1204 Caroline St) on Tuesday, April 16.

Students will have to pick up tickets from the Sterling Student Center room 220 on Monday (April 15) at 10 a.m. and they must have student ID. The tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. And in true Beyoncé fashion, no cell phones will be permitted during the screening.

Homecoming, which centers around Beyonce’s epic 2018 performance at Coachella, hits Netflix on April 17.

HBCU @TexasSouthern will be having a special advance screening of Beyoncé's new documentary Homecoming for their students.#BeyoncéHomecoming premiers Apr. 17th on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/aoinwOqJWY — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 12, 2019

