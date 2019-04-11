Jussie Smollett Mocked For Laughing After Charges Were Dropped

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jussie Smollett had all charges dropped against him and there wasn’t even a trial. Nonetheless, some apparently seem to believe that he should never laugh or use happy facial expressions again. The Daily Mail had a headline that read, “Jussie Smollett laughs on Hawaii beach after having charges dropped.”

The Daily Mail’s article reads “Jussie Smollett was all smiles during a day at the beach in Hawaii” and “The 36-year-old Empire actor was pictured laughing as he ate, talked to his sisters and unloaded a car with children’s bags and towels for a fun-filled day out.”

The outlet also pointed out, “The actor was last seen flying in to Los Angeles within days of having 16 felony counts of lying to the police dropped.””

Smollett was at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park in Kailua on the Big Island with his family. What exactly does The Daily Mail think he should do? Cover his face with a veil and never show happiness again even though he wasn’t found guilty of a crime?

The outlet also attacked Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx for the 16 felony charges against the actor being dropped, writing, “The police union in Chicago has passed a vote of no confidence in her and even attorneys who used to work for her and calling for her to be investigated. Among them is Saani Mohammed who filed a petition asking for the investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx’s actions.”

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Smollett has always maintained his innocence and even if he was guilty, which has not been proven, it’s a class 4 felony, the least serious category, which covers things like falsely pulling a fire alarm in school. From the beginning, the Chicago Police Department dropped the ball with their handling of the case. Originally, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone, but he did give his phone records. Then the FBI reportedly said the Chicago police “overstated” their Smollett case. There is also how the police blindly believed the Nigerian-American brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, with what appears to be no corroborating evidence.

As for the attacks on Foxx, she said last weekend, “I think we have to ask ourselves, what is this really about? As someone who has lived in this city — who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African-American woman in this role — it is disheartening to me, and to the women and men who I represent… that when we get in these positions, goal posts change.”

Sounds like Kim Foxx did her job. The Chicago Police Department — and media outlets — should focus on the white cops who killed unarmed Black men and are walking around laughing with their family.

