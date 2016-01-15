Let’s Celebrate Black Excellence With The #BlackTwitterMovieAwards

Following the historic #WhiteOut of this year’s Academy Awards in which all 20 Oscar nominations for acting were given to white people, Black Twitter did what it does best–start a movement.

Presenting the #BlackTwitterMovieAwards honoring Black excellence in film which is clearly under represented during awards season. Here are our top 10 favorite tweets from the new hashtag.

Best Black Friend Nominees:

Michael B Jordan, That Awkward Moment

John Boyega, Star Wars

Lebron James, Trainwreck#BlackTwitterMovieAwards — johnalynn (@johnalynn) January 14, 2016

Nominee for Best Live Tweet Facilitation (TV): The Wiz Live!

Special mention @maryjblige#BlackTwitterMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/fo1t3kaVcx — Mrs. Nesrax (@rae0light) January 15, 2016

Nominee for Best Actress in a Lead Role: Dana Owens aka @IAMQUEENLATIFAH, Bessie#BlackTwitterMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/VBgpR2LTbn — Mrs. Nesrax (@rae0light) January 14, 2016

https://twitter.com/aaronronel/status/687770169070850048

Honorary Award for Consistently Slaying Acting Roles for Decades: Lorraine Toussaint. #BlackTwitterMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/FXJExnmDeF — Son of Baldwin (@SonofBaldwin) January 14, 2016

Best Up & Coming Director: Ryan Coogler#BlackTwitterMovieAwards — 🎨 🖌🖍ArtsyBamaGirl (@BamaIntrovert) January 14, 2016

