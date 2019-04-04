CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson On If ‘The Best Of Enemies’ Film Can Help Racial Understanding [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ryan Cameron had a chance to sit down with Academy Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson to talk about The Best of Enemies, along with the film’s producer Dominique Telson.

Based on a true story, The Best of Enemies centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis ( Sam Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The film is in theaters nationwide April 5th.

