Of the several allegations faced by R. Kelly, one of the more explosive charges came by way of one of his accusers, Lisa Van Allen. Van Allen claims that the troubled R&B singer slept with the mother of late entertainer Aaliyah, although Kelly is denying doing so via sources.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ reports:

Lisa Van Allen — who accused Kelly of abuse in “Surviving R. Kelly” — said Kelly told her he and Aaliyah’s mom, Diane Haughton, had several sexual encounters. Van Allen claims Kelly stayed at Aaliyah’s home in Detroit in the ’90s and after she’d fall asleep, he’d wander into the living room and perform various sexual acts on the couch with her mom.

Sources close to R. Kelly say he absolutely denies he and Diane had anything but a friendly relationship. We’re told Kelly believes the only reason Van Allen made those claims in the Vlad TV interview is to further smear his name and grab headlines for herself.

Ms. Haughton has also denied having any sexual relationship with Kelly in an Instagram post near the top of the year.

Kelly has bigger fish to fry as he is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The singer is due in court on March 22.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly Denies Sleeping With Aaliyah’s Mother, According To Sources was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

D.L. Chandler Posted March 17, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: