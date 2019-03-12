CLOSE
Kim Kardashian To Pay Rent Of Former Prisoner For The Next Five Years

Kim Kardashian West

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / Tony Forte/WENN

When he was released from prison earlier this year, Matthew Charles couldn’t find permanent housing. Charles was convicted of a nonviolent drug offense in 1996 and was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his sentence was ruled unfair.

Thanks to Kim Kardashian West, Charles will be receiving permanent housing — rent free. Kardashian West will be covering Charles’ rent for the next five years, according to The Tennessean. In Charles words, she’s not doing it to get attention but out of the goodness of her heart.

Charles was released from prison on January 3rd under the First Step Act.

“Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it’s to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me,” Charles said in a Facebook post.

Kim Kardashian To Pay Rent Of Former Prisoner For The Next Five Years was originally published on theboxhouston.com

kim kardashian

