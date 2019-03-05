Ain’t No Baby Mama Drama Bih! Offset’s Ex Shares Insight On His Relationship With His Oldest Daughter

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s all love this way… Shya L’Amour recently shared her opinion on Offset‘s relationship with their daughter and how Cardi B has affected it for the better.

Who said your baby mom and wife can’t get along? Miss Shya L’Amour, the mother of Offset’s oldest daughter, definitely doesn’t seem to have any ill will towards Cardi B. In fact Shya told TMZ that Cardi has “brought out the King” in Offset and loves his other kids!

Watch the interview here:

Its great to see everybody in the situation being adults about things and making the kids the focus!

