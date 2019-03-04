Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Black woman who paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 bond claims she received numerous bomb threats to her Chicago daycare center.

According to CBS-Chicago reporter Brad Edwards, police confirm that they got multiple calls on Sunday from Valencia P. Love saying they had received a bomb threat. Apparently, everyone was evacuated from the South Side facility, however a local bomb squad did not find any explosives.

SEE ALSO: ‘Friend’ Who Bailed Out R. Kelly Is Identified

Police are still investigating these threats.

ONLY HERE: Saturday, multiple people called in a bomb threat to a daycare near W. 79th & Kedzie. The business is connected to the woman who posted R. Kelly’s $100k bond. PER CPD – “No offender in custody. Bomb and arson cleared the scene. Area Central investigating.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/80AHAAGmv8 — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 3, 2019

While Love, 47, is currently listed as a “registered agent” with the daycare under the Illinois Secretary of State, daycare personnel, as well as the Department of Children and Family Services, say Love no longer works at the daycare anymore, TMZ noted.

This is the woman who bailed @rkelly out of jail. She owns @LoveOnTheBlu in Blue Island and Lord and Child Daycare in Chicago. Her name is Valencia Love. SHUT HER DOWN. pic.twitter.com/4ZobPfYpDk — kiki bryant (@uppitykiki) February 26, 2019

Apparently, she lost her job after news of Love went viral last week, linking her to the daycare center.

Love posted Kelly’s bail last week, telling Chicago reporter Tia Ewing, that she does not believe the singer, who she has only known for a few months, is not a monster.

“He’s my friend and I knew he needed help,” she told Ewing.

“There are three sides to every story, his side, there’s [the alleged victims], and the truth.”

Love confirmed that she had paid the singer’s bond, but wouldn’t disclose where the money came from.

“It wasn’t my money. I’m not going to say whose money it is.”

As we previously reported, Kelly was released from jail last Monday after being arrested “and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.”

The allegations date back to 1998 and span more than a decade.

Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on these charges.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Black Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Receives Fake Bomb Threats At Daycare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com