CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Reportedly Posted Bail, Due For Release

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WGCI Summer Jam 2014

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Authorities say R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a Chicago jail within the hour according to reports by the Associated Press.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kelly’s bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday. Over the weekend, it was reported that Kelly could not post his bail, plus if that’s not enough the R&B singer also owes $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts Of Sexual Abuse

Kelly is being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse but continues to deny the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in his first court appearance since turning himself in on Friday night (Feb. 22).

See the timeline of R. Kelly’s sexual assault accusations below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
11 photos

R. Kelly Reportedly Posted Bail, Due For Release was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close