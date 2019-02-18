Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”, a movie about Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence. Also set to star in the film are Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno.

The film is being created for Netflix and is also co-written by Lee based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson and Pal DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly.

Lee is experiencing well deserved success with the success of “BlacKkKlansman”, which has garnered 6 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Lee’s first ever nod as Best Director.

Spike Lee and Chadwick Boseman Team Up For Netflix Project was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

