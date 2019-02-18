CLOSE
Sailor Behind Iconic World War II Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95

The couple married.

iconic photograph

Source: Hartford Courant / Getty

The sailor behind the iconic World War II Times Square Kiss photo has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

According to WGN, Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, said Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple. Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Sailor Behind Iconic World War II Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95 was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

