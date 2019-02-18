Sailor Behind Iconic World War II Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The sailor behind the iconic World War II Times Square Kiss photo has died. George Mendonsa was 95.
According to WGN, Mendonsa’s daughter, Sharon Molleur, said Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.
Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.
The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.
It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple. Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.
Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.
