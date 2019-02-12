BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It looks like BET is doing some serious backtracking after they sent out a very mean and shady tweet about Nicki Minaj on Sunday night.

See, after Cardi B made history by winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album, there were folks that took to Twitter to clown Nicki and wonder how jealous she was seeing her nemesis achieve what she has yet to do.

BET.com, doing what most outlets would do, decided to cover that shade for their website. But it took a terrible turn when someone thought it was be funny to join in on the shade, tweeting:“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” linking to their article.

On Monday, Nicki announced that she wasn’t headlining the BET Experience or the BET Awards later this year.

“Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. Summer Tour dates dropping soon,” she tweeted.

BET swiftly issued a statement, apologizing to the rapper and stressing that they have respected and supported her since the beginning of her lengthy career.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry,” a BET spokesperson wrote.

“Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation,” it continued.

“We have apologized to Nicki and her team. The post has been removed and we have taken additional appropriate action. We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her. Finally, we apologize to all of her fans. This should have never happened,” the statement concluded.

Not everyone was here for BET’s apology, and let them know it:

