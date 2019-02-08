Man Throws Cinder Block Through Store Window To Attack Barack Obama Mannequin [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
One man was so upset by a Barack Obama mannequin that he threw a cinder block through a store window to attack the model of our forever Prez. The guy, 41-year-old Rewell Altunaga, was caught on surveillance video and didn’t bother denying his actions when questioned by authorities.
Eventually the owner of the store was able to catch up with the suspect and held him for police, although he and other Romantic Depot employees eventually ended up having to protect Obama’s attacker against angry Obama supporters.“He was surrounded. We put our loss prevention people out and surrounded him,” owner Glenn Buzzetti reportedly told the Daily News. “He could have been killed. We had women trying to kick him in the head. We had to protect him because he had damaged the Obama image.”
“The New York Police Department’s press office told HuffPost that the suspect ‘did intentionally damage store window causing less than $250 in damage,’ though Buzzetti told the Daily News the damage was closer to $1,000,” Huffington Post reports. Watch the clip up top for more details about the bizarre incident.
