Is Brandy Ready To Put Her Beef With Monica To Rest?

The tension between singers Brandy and Monica is decades-long and well-documented. When the two first worked together for “The Boy Is Mine,” there was some type of physical altercation, the two have never explicitly detailed.

There was a brief reunion in 2012 when the two recorded “It All Belongs To Me” together. But those warm, fuzzy feelings didn’t last that long either.

Since then, the two haven’t been on the best of terms, due in large part, to Brandy’s insistence in keeping up the bad blood. While Monica has always responded with subtle Instagram captions and claimed she’s unbothered because of the history the two share together, Brandy has called Monica fake, not what people think and insinuated a host of other things.

But perhaps Black History Month has softened her heart because she spoke about Monica highly in a recent Instagram post.

Well, well, well.

The last time, Brandy referenced this song and Monica, she said, “The boy and the song is mine.” But now it seems like she’s ready to share some of the glory from their collective and only Grammy-winning moment.

Perhaps this represents Brandy turning over a new leaf and maybe she’ll put the ugliness of their history behind them and maybe they can move forward.

