Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Blac Chyna’s vacation to Hawaii isn’t going as planned. According to TMZ.com, paramedics and cops showed up at her hotel because of a physical fight between Chyna and her new boyfriend Kid Buu.

According to reports, around 5 a.m. Monday morning, the two were in a hotel room at the Four Seasons in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument where Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating and hours later, the argument turned violent.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ is reporting that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, while he allegedly slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.

Blac Chyna was not taken to the hospital or seriously hurt according to witnesses. Kid Buu left the hotel and took to his social media saying a” Don’t f**k with me I’m a grown man,” in Spanish.

We will keep you posted on this story as more develops.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: TMZ.com

Blac Chyna And Boyfriend Kid Buu Involved In Fight In Hawaii was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Related

DJ Mr. King Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: