10-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Brutally Bullied Over His Colostomy Bag

A 10-year-old Kentucky boy tragically took his own life after his parents say he was constantly bullied for a medical condition. The parents of Seven Bridges are reeling after they say their fifth grader was bullied to the point of suicide.

“I saw my son dead. That’s something in my head,” Tami Charles told WHAS11 who found him hanging in the closet after she came home from the grocery store. “For the few minutes that we left, he didn’t want us to see that,” his father, Donnie Bridges said.

The parents say their only child, a miracle baby born in 2008, was taunted because of a medical defect that required him to undergo 26 surgeries and use a colostomy bag. Kids would torment little Seven because of the smell.

Back in September WHAS 11 reported that Seven was bullied on a bus ride home from his elementary school. He said he was called the N-word by a student and was ordered by a “friend” to beat up the bully. When he refused, his friend began choking him.

His parents were planning to transfer him to another school next year but now they won’t have the chance. They believe his school didn’t do enough to protect him.

A GoFundMe has set up for little Seven’s funeral.

We send our sincerest condolences to the family of Seven Bridges, this is the second black child in recent months to take their life. Little 9-year-old McKenzie Adams of Alabama killed herself after being bullied in December.

