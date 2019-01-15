10 Healthy Meal Delivery Services To Try

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The word “healthy” is probably the last descriptor that comes to mind when you think of food delivery. However, now that our society is generally looking for healthier food options, food delivery has taken on a whole new meaning. Delivery services that specialize in healthy eating is very much a thing and depending on where you live, there are a plethora of companies that make healthy food prep quick and painless.

We’ve sorted through some of the best meal delivery services to help you decide which one is perfect for your needs (and pockets).

Whether they offer prepped, premade, or just simple recipes to follow, check out a few of our favorite healthy meal delivery services to try.

Plated

Plated is for foodies who are interested in trying new things without the commitment of sticking to the same food each week. The multiple meals (and desserts) Plated offers can feed up to four people for four nights a week. Choose from food items such as fish, hormone-free meats and organic produce, add a few ingredients and follow the recommended instructions and your Plated meal is complete.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron has been around since 2012 and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard nothing but good things about this meal delivery service. Although Blue Apron doesn’t pre-make meals, they do measure, package and provide step-by-step instructions for preparing your meals. Inspired by the Mediterranean, Blue Apron has plenty of unique meals to try and even allows you to pair wine to your order to make your dinner complete.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is perfect for the minimalistic chef who doesn’t have much cooking experience but wants to try something new in the kitchen. With 15 different recipes available each week, HelloFresh provides meals for up to four servings. You can choose from meat or vegetarian options to help satisfy both the vegetarian and the meat eater in your life. Like Blue Apron, with HelloFresh you can also order wine bottles with your meal to make your dinner complete.

Freshly

If you’re not one to experiment in the kitchen but still want to eat healthy then Freshly might be for you. Freshly has fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner readily available in two minutes or less. Every meal is packed with protein, natural and is gluten free.

Magic Kitchen

If you’re looking for something to satisfy seniors or your older family members, then Magic Kitchen might be right for you. This meal delivery service sends pre-cooked frozen meals right to your door and has a specialized meal plan geared toward elders. This service is a great option for those with diet restrictions as it can be customized to your specific health needs.

BistroMD

Although BistroMD is actually for people who want to lose weight, anyone can benefit from reverting to the healthy meals this service provides. BistroMD offers gluten-free breakfasts, lunches and dinners that are delivered to your doorstep weekly. The meals never include MSG or trans-fat and features homemade favorites such as turkey for dinner and spinach frittatas for breakfast.

Sun Basket

If you’re vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian or on a strict diet, Sun Basket might be best for you. The ingredients are organic and antibiotic free and come in environment friendly packaging. Sun Basket promises each recipe can be made in 30 minutes or less which is perfect for the “on the go” healthy eater.

Fresh n Lean

Fresh n Lean promises that all of their produce is fresh and organic without any added salty or oily sauces. Each meal arrives in a microwave and oven safe container that you can take with you and heat up anywhere.

Daily Harvest

If you literally have no time to meal prep, then this 30-second meal plan is something to consider. Daily Harvest ships chopped and frozen smoothie ingredients and ready to eat soups right to your door step. Your only chore is to add liquid, pop it in the blender or microwave and go. If you’re concerned about the nutritional aspect, Daily Harvest promises that a team of nutritionists and chefs develop the recipes with organic ingredients to keep your health in check.

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is perfect for adding more veggies into your diet. This meal service offers healthy, plant-based meals to easily help you stay on track with your balanced diet goals. Choose from receiving three meals a week with two servings each or two meals a week with four servings each – whichever works best for your schedule – and enjoy!

