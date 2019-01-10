Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Touré Neblett, who commonly goes by his first name, was one of the many commentators who appeared in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series and has been vocal about blasting other predators via social media. A woman is accusing the veteran journalist of sexual harassment and the charges are explosive.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ESSENCE reports:

Earlier this week, Touré appeared on the Mouse Jones podcast to once again discuss Kelly.

Once the podcast was posted on Instagram, a comment that was left on the the show’s now-deleted Instagram post advertising the episode Touré appeared on, caught the eye of social media:

A make-up artist, who goes by the name ‘Dani,’ alleged that Touré sexually harassed her while she worked with him on a show. Dani went into details alleging that, “He couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f–k me.”

Dani then states that she would make sure to have crew members in the room with her while she got him ready for the People/Entertainment Weekly show. Eventually, Dani quit but allegedly reported Touré to human resources and he was immediately fired.

Check out ESSENCE‘s exclusive interview with Dani by clicking this link.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Getty

Veteran Journalist Touré Accused Of Workplace Sexual Harassment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: