A few days ago Chance The Rapper caught the wrath of the internets for his comments about R. Kelly’s accusers in the shocking and often disturbing documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

Then seemingly out of nowhere Chance The Rapper took to Twitter and slammed his “friends” who were accused of sexual assault saying that “In the past 2 days I’ve heard too many stories of domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape perpetrated by ppl I called friends. I am ashamed of yall.” Who Chance could be talking about is anyone’s guess but recently some artists he’s worked with in the past such as Towkio have been called out for sexual assault.

In the past 2 days I’ve heard too many stories of domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape perpetrated by ppl I called friends. I am ashamed of yall. These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2019

Naturally, his comments are filled with people both supporting him and telling him not to judge people before getting their sides of the story.

What do y’all think? Is Chance right to call out his friends and peers without actually naming them or should he have waited to hear them out? Also, who’s to say he hasn’t gotten both sides of the story and made up his mind? Just sayin.’

Chance The Rapper Calls Out His “Friends” Accused of Sexual Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com