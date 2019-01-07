Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball is in. The three-day fest, all set to take place at Randall’s Island Park in NYC this spring, boasts some superstars, as well as many of your on-the-come-up faves.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Jessie Reyez, and many more are slated to hit the stage. Vince Staples, who’s criticism of weirdo R. Kelly went viral again in the midst of #SurvivingRKelly this weekend, will also perform. See the full lineup below.

SEE ALSO: Lauryn Hill Finally Showed Up On Time For Her Concert, Sort Of

Tickets are currently on sale. Special “announce day pricing” will expire tonight (January 7) at 11:59 p.m. EST, with regular pricing beginning tomorrow (January 8). Cop yours here and let us know who you’re most excited to see.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lil Wayne, SZA, Nas & More To Hit The 2019 Governors Ball Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com