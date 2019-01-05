Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Drake might be getting a first class seat on “Get Him The F*ck Outta Here” Airlines after a video clip shows him engaging in some highly suspect behavior. In a video from a show some years ago, Drake is seen kissing and fondling a 17-year-old girl and even joked about her age after learning how old she was.

The Daily Beast reports:

In the video, shot years ago, he is seen taking a break from performing, and welcomes a fan up on stage from the audience—a young woman.

He kisses her body and lightly fondles her breasts, as the audience hoots and hollers with approval. After, he asks her how old she is. When she says she’s 17, the crowd erupts in laughter—as if it’s all some kind of joke.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” shouts Drake, to amused cheers from the crowd. “Why do you look like that?!” “Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

Drake then kisses her face several times again before bidding her adieu.

Thus far, a statement from Drake or the OVO camp has yet to emerge.

The timing of the video surfacing might be pure coincidence, but some might find it interesting that this footage has gone public just as the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly has sparked discussion around adult men preying on young girls.

Although the video is out there publicly, we’ve decided not to post the images as it may be triggering and disturbing to some.

Drake Out Here Looking Like A Canadian Chester After Video Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

