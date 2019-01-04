SurvivingRKelly: Twitter Reacts To Part One And Two Of Lifetime’s Six Part Docuseries

We’ve always heard about the allegations of R.Kelly and his fondness of young women, but Lifetime found his brothers, former dancers and ex-wife to tell their story of Surviving R.Kelly.
Hashtag #SurvivngRKelly took to twitter during the premiere and there was an overflow on the opinions and the actions revealed in the series. After everyone realized John Legend appeared in the docu-series, he tweeted, “We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create
#SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”
Others brought up Bill Cosby, imitating how he’s probably reacting behind bars, saying “Bill Cosby in jail like “how they make a movie and this [n-word] still free!”
We know R. Kelly named himself the “Pied Piper Of R&B,” right? Well, based according to German legend, the phrase is defined as “a piper who rid the town of Hamelin of rats by luring them away with his music and then, when he was not paid for his services, lured away its children.” Even the Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder put a twist on the Pied Piper’s allegations when the character Huey tried to preach to the court that Robert needed serious help. These allegations have grown over the years and no one has done anything but turned a blind eye to the fact that his talents overshadowed his cries for help.
We all have our opinions, but when the scene of R. Kelly and Tavis Smiley interview revealed the singer admitting to being molested at 7-years-old through the age of 13, he should have gotten professional help.
As another fan tweets, “The reasons so many kids don’t speak up and attempt to get out of sexual abuse situations is because they’re taught to be so darn docile and respectable to any and every adult. Leave that teaching in 2018.”
Many shared their feeling of disgust with the breakdown of some of Robert’s famous lyrics, like his infamous song “Bump N Grind.”
One women appeared saying she met R. Kelly and became pregnant by the singer. She says she had a miscarriage and explained how Kelly wrote the ”You Are Not Alone” song he sang with the late Micheal Jackson. In disbelief, many tweeted the reaction to this news.
Bruce Kelly, Robert’s brother that appeared in the series from prison, explained the preferences of men and women saying that his attraction to minors was a preference. Twitter didn’t let that statement go untouched either: “So, Bruce Kelly thinks being attracted to minors is a “preference” and not statutory rape. Hence, why he is being interviewed from prison.”
Seems like after this, the reactions may change when R.Kelly’s songs play in the club, like the song “Ignition.”
