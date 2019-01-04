Which Celebs Declined To Interview For R. Kelly Docu-series?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So, night one of the Lifetime docu-series aired last night and everyone is talking. What was revealed was a shock to some and old news to others. There were a lot of celebrities that were asked to be a part of the series but they declined and didn’t want anything to do with it. Who are those celebs? Check it out below:

According to Vibe.com, the producer of the docu-series, Dream Hampton, said that numerous celebrities declined interviews for the show.

In a recent interview, Hampton said, “‘John Legend was the only one. I asked JAY-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…’ But they all said no. ‘I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir[“Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.’”

Tamar Braxton voiced her opinion about the revelations with this post:

