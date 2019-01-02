CLOSE
Usher Debuts His New Perm! [PHOTOS]

New Year, New Hair Do! Usher is definitely ringing in 2019 on a different note. He recently filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel. Now, he changed up his looks. Check out his new do below.

Usher said in his post that he went through a lot to do this to his hair and he feels like a straight pimp! Check it out below:

What do you think?

Here’s a look at his style before the silky ‘do:

Usher Debuts His New Perm! [PHOTOS] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

