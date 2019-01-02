Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

New Year, New Hair Do! Usher is definitely ringing in 2019 on a different note. He recently filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Grace Miguel. Now, he changed up his looks. Check out his new do below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Usher said in his post that he went through a lot to do this to his hair and he feels like a straight pimp! Check it out below:

usher wanna be janelle monae so bad 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/n1GpGGmvx9 — A West (@ayyy_west) January 2, 2019

they said Usher out here looking like makunga 😂 pic.twitter.com/W7ULMSnsQ4 — Xavier René Payton 🥶💔 (@Papizayyyy) January 3, 2019

SEE ALSO: Usher Files For Divorce From Grace Miguel, Decision Mutual

What do you think?

Here’s a look at his style before the silky ‘do:

No one really knows my respect for animals, rather with nature or spending time within the wild, I reconnect. pic.twitter.com/6hSKuchZ2W — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 6, 2018

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Usher Debuts His New Perm! [PHOTOS] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: