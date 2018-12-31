2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need To Put In Your Schedule ASAP

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Some of the best TV makes a comeback when the New Year arrives.

Though fall shows have been keeping many of us occupied, some fan favorites have yet to hit the small screens.

With the arrival of January 2019, some great shows will make their return, giving you plenty to catch up on during these cold winter months.

Find out what’s on the horizon for the next couple of weeks below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Grown-ish (January 2 – Freeform)

The gang is all back in this Black-ish spin-off starring the ever graceful Yara Shahidi. In season two, she’ll reprise her role as Zoey, who is entering her sophomore year in college. Zoey and her friends think they have it all figured out with school, politics, and love, but of course, their grown-ish behavior proves to have plenty of holes.

—

Gotham (January 3 – Fox)

Sadly, this Batman universe show is entering its fifth and final season. But if the trailer says anything, it’s sure to be epic. In the final go-around, Gotham is left in chaos after the catastrophic events of season 4. Now, villains are fighting for territory in a lawless city and a young Bruce Wayne is moving closer to his destiny as The Dark Knight.

—

Young Justice: Outsiders (January 4 – DC Universe)

The DC Comics universe continues to make waves in TV with the revival of Young Justice. Many fans were outraged when the animated gem was canceled after two seasons in 2013. But now, thanks to a fan-led campaign, Kid Flash, Artemis, Aqualad, Superboy and Nightwing (formerly Robin) will have more world-saving to do. The show has found a new home too on DC’s digital platform DC Universe. For all the comic book nerds out there, get your subscription money ready!

—

True Detective (January 13 – HBO)

Speaking of show revivals, True Detective is making a comeback after a lukewarm second season and a three-and-a-half year hiatus. This time, Mahershala Ali will lead a mystery story that spans three decades in the rural south. You can expect intense interrogation scenes, old-age makeup and the buddy detective suspense that made season one a fan favorite.

—

Lip Sync Battle (January 17 – Paramount Network)

Who knew a show where people lip sync could be so entertaining? Previous seasons of Lip Sync Battle have been filled with viral moments thanks to appearances from major stars. Now the show returns for a fifth season and already it features cameos from Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and more.

It seems the show doesn’t plan on turning down anytime soon.

—

Jane The Virgin (January (allegedly) – CW)

Probably one of the most plot-twisting, yet charming shows on TV returns in 2019 for its final season. After a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger in season 4, Jane will find herself juggling her love interests again and of course, the crime mystery aspect of the show is sure to add more thrills. The show has no choice but to go out with a bang.

Now we just need that official premiere date!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need To Put In Your Schedule ASAP was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: