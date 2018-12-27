Michelle Obama Is America’s “Most Admired Woman”…But, Duh.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This year, Michelle Obama beat Hillary Clinton out for “Most Admired Woman” by Americans—but honestly, we can’t say we’re surprised. Besides being beautiful, accomplished, the backbone to what is now one of the most powerful families in the world, and obviously highly intelligent, Mrs. Obama somehow manages to also be relatable to all women everywhere, regardless of our socioeconomic status. She, like us, can’t stand no. 45. We love shoes and her shoe game is on point like a thorn out here. She wrote a book and talked about finding her voice, her imperfect marriage to Barack Obama, and being a mom. Need we say more? Even if, let’s say, Mrs. Obama hadn’t been given the actual title, we all know every woman in this country would love to be her.

This year, it turns out Hilary Clinton is about as admired as Melania Trump…ouch. NBCWashington reports:

“Michelle Obama is the most admired woman by Americans in 2018, bumping Hillary Clinton out of the top spot for the first time in 17 years, according to a recent Gallup poll. Obama finished first by a significant margin this year, Gallup said on its website Thursday. The former first lady received 15 percent of responses, with Oprah Winfrey in second with 5 percent. Clinton came in third place with 4 percent of responses, tying with current first lady Melania Trump.”

Pretty much, we already knew Mrs. Obama was most admired this year—hit the flip to find out why.

