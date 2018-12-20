Phaedra Parks Once Again Responds To Rumors She’s Reclaiming Her #RHOA Peach [VIDEO]

via Bossip:

RHOA fans rejoice—-it looks like there’s hope that a standout might come back! Phaedra Parks was a guest on “Sister Circle TV” Wednesday and she spoke with Rashan Ali and Miss Quad about her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Things got especially interesting however when Quad asked her about those recent pictures of her at NeNe Leakes’ birthday party.

SEE ALSO: Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’

As previously reported fans were ecstatic to see Phaedra alongside her fellow RHOA O.G. Not only that, NeNe using the “#ComeOnBackP” hashtag sparked rumors Phaedra might return to Real Housewives.

According to Phaedra fans should “never say never” when it comes to her and RHOA.

“Never say never, it’s a new year who knows. I’m a old fashioned girl, I have five degrees as we all know so I don’t really have to do anything I don’t want to do.”

Phaedra Parks Discusses A Possible Return To #RHOA 🍑🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ywnj4s7xrd — Shādy Experience 🍑 (@SipWithRHOA) December 19, 2018

Now mind you, Phaedra previously said she was perfectly fine not being on RHOA and added that “God delivered her” from the show.

“I have no desire to, I’ve turned the page,” said Phaedra to TMZ. “I love being happy, I love living drama free.

“It had a physical effect on me,” she added. “It makes you sick sometimes. any woman that does reality, they should be congratulated and praised.”

Hmmmm, maybe God said it’s time to give the people what they want; Phaedra facing off with Kandi and Porsha about that dungeon drugging rumor that damaged their friendships in season 10.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: