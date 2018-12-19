CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sold! 5 Ways Ray-J’s Viral Glasses Promo Is Saving Vision-Decrepit Lives

He spoke to the deep dark soul of glasses-wearers everywhere.

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rolling Stone 2010 American Music Awards AMA VIP After Party - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

On Tuesday, Ray J had Twitter buzzing with some eye-wear that inspired people who wear glasses.

The singer and all-around product pusher-man was recently caught promoting Bunny Eyez glasses.

The unorthodox spectacles have specially designed joints that allow glasses-wearers to manipulate the arms and frames of the glasses. Ray J hilariously showed how the glasses can fold down for multiple use. If he worked on commission in retail, he would be stacked. 

The Internet was definitely sold on the Bunny Eyez. Waves of people confessed that they might cop a pair thanks to Ray J’s demonstration.

And of course, the memes were already underway for future use…

Some people even proclaimed that Ray J was about to be a billionaire for his glasses, but ironically, he didn’t create the product.

Bunny Eyez was founded by sisters Jenny Hutt and Stacy Fritz, and the the two White women might have just expanded their demographic thanks to Ray J.

You can pick up a pair of the glasses here, but if you need more convincing, hit the next page to find out how the device can save a glasses-wearer’s life!

Sold! 5 Ways Ray-J’s Viral Glasses Promo Is Saving Vision-Decrepit Lives was originally published on globalgrind.com

glasses , Ray J

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close