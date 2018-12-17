Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Files $50M Lawsuit Against Hotel One Year After She Was Found Dead In Freezer

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

More than a year after her daughter’s body was found in a hotel freezer, Kenneka Jenkins’ mother has announced that she is suing the Rosemont establishment for $50 million dollars in damages.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Tereasa Martin alleges that the Crowne Plaza hotel staff, its security staff and a restaurant at the hotel are responsible for the 19-year-old’s tragic death.

Kenneka Jenkins' Mom Sues Hotel for $50M After Teen Found Dead in Freezer https://t.co/yFBJ8Q5iJr — TMZ (@TMZ) December 16, 2018

As we previously reported, Kenneka was pronounced dead on Sept. 10, 2017, a day after she went missing from a hotel room party at the hotel.

After conducting an autopsy, the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled that the teen’s death was accidental, citing that she died of hypothermia, with a cocktail of alcohol and a drug used to treat epilepsy and migraines. The report also noted that the freezers “had external handles that must be pulled to open, and both doors were equipped with a circular, functional, internal door opening mechanical,” the New York Post wrote.

However, the lawsuit alleges that the freezer Kenneka was found in was not only unsecured, but it lacked proper instructions on how it worked thanks to a faded sticker on the outside of the appliance.

The lawsuit also claims that Jenkins passed several hotel employees while she was wandering the hallways.

“Had Crowne Plaza defendants and employees and/or agents of defendant Capital Security properly intervened when they observed (Jenkins) visibly disoriented, confused and lost within their premises, they would have prevented her from entering the abandoned kitchen and prevented her death,” it says.

In addition, Jenkins and her estate, the lawsuit claims, suffered several damages including “conscious, physical pain and suffering.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the hotel said the company intends to “vigorously contest” Martin’s version of events.

“The death of Kenneka Jenkins was a tragedy, but the proximate cause of her death were the unsavory individuals who used a stolen credit card to book a room and host an illegal party which Ms. Jenkins attended,” the spokesman told the Tribune.

Adding, “Those criminals escaped the hotel before police arrived and have never truly been held accountable.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Files $50M Lawsuit Against Hotel One Year After She Was Found Dead In Freezer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: