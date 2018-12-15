Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While the legal union between Cardi B and Offset continues to be up in the air, a new legal development for the Bronx starlet has surfaced which brought her estranged husband into the fold. A former manager of Bardi launched a suit with the superstar firing back with her own countersuit which puts Offset in this precarious legal position.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus) is listed as a witness who will be deposed in Cardi’s battle with Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. The Migos star will be asked what he knows about Cardi’s relationship with her former manager, the royalties she made and other aspects of the case he may have information about.

The deposition is set to take place before July and could be tricky given his current situation with Cardi.

As The Blast previously reported, Raphael sued Cardi B for $10 million claiming she breached their contract by ditching him as her manager.

Cardi B counter-sued Raphael seeking $15 million in damages, accusing him of screwing her over after she entrusted him and his companies with many aspects of her business affairs.

The outlet adds that Cardi B signed a deal with Shaft in 2015 without a lawyer present which stated he was due to see 20 percent of her earnings. Cardi’s side is saying that Shaft’s inability to provide monthly accounting and other related items voids the terms of their deal.

Offset Inserted In Cardi B’s $15M Legal Tussle With Former Manager was originally published on hiphopwired.com

