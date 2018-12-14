Kotex Recalls Tampons After Some Unravel Inside Women’s Bodies

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In 2012, we reported that mold had been found on several Kotex tampons. Recently, the company found themselves in similar situation where the safety of their products was compromised.

According to NPR, Kimberly Clark, issued a voluntary recall of some of their U by Kotex tampons due to a “quality related defect” which caused the tampon to come apart inside of consumers’ bodies.

Because of the disintegration, after the tampon was removed, it still left remnants inside the consumers’ bodies.

According to the company, Some consumers have had to “seek medical attention to remove the tampon pieces left in the body…There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.”

The recall only affects regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons. The affected tampons have been produced between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018.

The affected tampons were sold in 18-count, 34-count and 3-count packages. They were also included in the 34 count multipacks. It’s not clear how many individual packages have been sold.

If you’ve purchased one of these type of tampons, you can enter the lot number and enter it on Kimberly-Clark’s recall website.

If you’ve experienced a problem using the tampons, you can report it to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to NPR, “Consumers who have purchased the recalled product do not need to return it to stores. Instead, Kimberly-Clark is advising consumers to call 1-888-255-3499 “for further instructions.” A spokesman says the company is reimbursing people who purchased packages affected by the recall.”

