Lil Wayne Announces I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour Dates

After a decent fan vote, Lil Wayne has made his picks for his “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” tour.
The tour will begin in Houston on December 17 and make stops in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Chicago.
However, in order to get tickets, you have to visit Tidal.com/LilWayne or go here https://lilwayne4citytour.splashthat.com to RSVP. You have to be a TIDAL user AND you will be emailed with a location to pick up your tickets. I’m hearing wind that the tickets are located at a certain Sprint store in the Houston area for you guys that have Tidal.
