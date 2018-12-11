CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Announces I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour Dates

Weezy F. Baby Picks Houston, Three Other Cities For Latest Tour

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lil Wayne

Source: Getty / Getty

After a decent fan vote, Lil Wayne has made his picks for his “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The tour will begin in Houston on December 17 and make stops in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

However, in order to get tickets, you have to visit Tidal.com/LilWayne or go here https://lilwayne4citytour.splashthat.com to RSVP. You have to be a TIDAL user AND you will be emailed with a location to pick up your tickets. I’m hearing wind that the tickets are located at a certain Sprint store in the Houston area for you guys that have Tidal.

Good luck!

 

 

Lil Wayne Announces I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour Dates was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Lil Wayne , tour

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close