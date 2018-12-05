Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It’s Hart’s first time hosting the show and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had previously held talks with Hart about hosting the February ceremony. “I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity,” wrote Hart in his post, adding, “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to.”
SEE ALSO: Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme
The past two Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Hart previously hosted the MTV Movie Awards alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the two were promoting their Central Intelligence movie. He’s been campaigning in some form or fashion to host the Oscars or at least wanting to host the Oscars since 2015. “That would be a major accomplishment. With what I’ve done and the progress I’ve made in my career,” he said. “That’s definitely the next major step, I feel, for a comedian.”
The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Peep Hart’s statement below.
Kevin Hart Announces He’s Hosting The 2019 Oscars was originally published on theboxhouston.com