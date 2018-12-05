CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Announces He’s Hosting The 2019 Oscars

The actor and comedian is set to host for the first time

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Wedding Ringer Red Carpet/Kevin Hart & Josh Gad

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Stringer / Getty

“I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Now it’s time to rise to the occasion.”

It’s Hart’s first time hosting the show and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had previously held talks with Hart about hosting the February ceremony. “I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity,” wrote Hart in his post, adding, “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to.”

SEE ALSO: Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme

The past two Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Hart previously hosted the MTV Movie Awards alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the two were promoting their Central Intelligence movie. He’s been campaigning in some form or fashion to host the Oscars or at least wanting to host the Oscars since 2015. “That would be a major accomplishment. With what I’ve done and the progress I’ve made in my career,” he said. “That’s definitely the next major step, I feel, for a comedian.”

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Peep Hart’s statement below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kevin Hart Announces He’s Hosting The 2019 Oscars was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Kevin Hart , Oscars

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close