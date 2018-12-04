Texas Prison Inmate Who Escaped, Involved In Police Officer Murder Will Be Executed [VIDEO]

Back in 2000, 7 Texas prison inmates (known as the ‘Texas 7’) escaped and wreaked havoc throughout the state, committing robberies and murder. One killed himself and the other six were brought back into custody. One of those prisoners, Joseph Garcia, recently lost his appeal, and due to his participation in the crimes and the murder involving an Irving, TX police officer, he will be executed today (Tuesday) by lethal injection.

"Texas 7" prison escapee and now death row inmate Joseph Garcia is slated to die by lethal injection Tuesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. https://t.co/Lj7knWiWlb — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 4, 2018

