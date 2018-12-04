News
Texas Prison Inmate Who Escaped, Involved In Police Officer Murder Will Be Executed [VIDEO]

Lethal injection death chamber in prison, Huntsville, Texas, USA

Source: David J Sams / Getty

Back in 2000, 7 Texas prison inmates (known as the ‘Texas 7’) escaped and wreaked havoc throughout the state, committing robberies and murder. One killed himself and the other six were brought back into custody. One of those prisoners, Joseph Garcia, recently lost his appeal, and due to his participation in the crimes and the murder involving an Irving, TX police officer, he will be executed today (Tuesday) by lethal injection.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

