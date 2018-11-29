Steph Curry to Design Girls Curry 5s, Grindr President Rejects Same-Sex Marriage, & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Steph Curry Will Make Curry 5s For Girls

Steph loves the kids.

The Golden State player responded to a 9-year-old basketball player who was concerned that his Curry 5 sneakers didn’t have options for young girls.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” he wrote. “Unfortunately we have labeled smaller sizes ‘boys’ on the website and we are correcting this NOW!”

He also announced that he has “something special” in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8th, and he wants Riley to come to celebrate with him.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

President of Grindr Doesn’t Support Same-Sex Marriage

Come again now?

Grindr’s president and former CTO Scott Chen has deleted a post from his personal Facebook page that stated he believed marriage is only meant to be between a man and a woman, several sources from within Grindr told INTO.

Chen shared an article about Cher Wang—president and CEO of HTC—whose non-profits backed anti-LGBTQ U.S.-based groups organizing to influence Taiwan’s referendum on same-sex marriage. You can read the rest of the investigation down below.

BREAKING: INTO has learned that President of Grindr does not support same-sex marriage, according to deleted social post. https://t.co/Heb7KeVDqB pic.twitter.com/0x3tvSKxAK — INTO (@Into) November 29, 2018

Meek Mill Reveals CHAMPIONSHIPS Tracklist

Meek’s long-awaited album comes out tomorrow, but he released his 19-song tracklist a couple hours early.

The project features multiple high-profile artists including one no one was expecting: Drake, appearing on “Going Bad.”

Other big names on the album include Cardi B, Jay-Z, Future, Ella Mai, Jeremih, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Fabolous, and more.

