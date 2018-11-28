Barack Obama In Houston: “Nobody In My Administration Got Indicted”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Former president Barack Obama made a stop in Houston for the 25th anniversary of the Baker Institute at Rice University on Tuesday, making a slight jab at the scandal ridden Trump administration while at the same time patting himself on the back for an indictment free eight years at the helm of the highest office in the land.

Obama did not mention the reasons why the Trump administration had faced so many indictments.

“Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted,” Obama said to a crowd of more than a thousand at a gala honoring the institute. “By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons.”

The statement came after former Secretary of State James Baker, the namesake of the Baker Institute for Public Policy remarked that one of his most proud moments while serving presidents was that he himself had never been indicted.

Numerous Trump aides have been indicted or have pled guilty to federal prosecutors for various charges. One former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort is believed to have lied to the FBI, breaking a plea agreement he had with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

You can watch Obama’s comments below.

